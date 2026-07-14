Nat’l Inception workshop held to revise national youth policy

The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday organized a national inception workshop at the BIAM Foundation in the capital to initiate the revision of the National Youth Policy 2017, said a press release.

The workshop was supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Bangladesh and implemented with technical assistance from the national consultant and VSO Bangladesh. The workshop formally launched the policy revision process through stakeholder consultations, evidence gathering and broad-based engagement.

Speaking as the chief guest, State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Aminul Haque said that the primary objective of the revised youth policy would be to enhance young people’s skills and create employment opportunities in line with global trends.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s directives, we are working to build a practical and inclusive Bangladesh through broad-based consultations. Winning the confidence of young people is now our top priority,” he said.

The state minister also announced that a Youth Council would soon be formed to give the highest priority to youth skills development and creative innovation.

UNFPA Bangladesh representative Catherine Breen-Kamkong said young people are already playing a leading role in business, innovation and socio-economic development.

She stressed that the revised policy should reflect the aspirations of young people from every region of the country, including marginalized communities, adding that effective implementation would be as important as formulating a modern and inclusive policy.

The workshop was chaired by Md. Mahbub-Ul-Alam, Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Among the special guests were Md. Motaher Hossain, Director General of the Department of Youth Development, and Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Zobaid Hossain, Joint Secretary of the Youth Wing of the ministry, representatives from relevant ministries and agencies, United Nations development partners, civil society organizations and youth representatives from across the country also participated in the workshop.