Shama stresses trade pacts, stronger private sector

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam today reaffirmed the government’s commitment to signing trade agreements with high-potential countries to expand Bangladesh’s bilateral trade and investment.

“The government is actively working to conclude trade agreements that will help strengthen economic ties with African countries and other promising markets,” she said.

The state minister made the remarks during a courtesy call by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Taskeen Ahmed at her office in the city, said a press release.

In her speech, Shama Obaed emphasized that close collaboration between the government and the private sector would be crucial to achieving sustainable trade and investment growth.

Highlighting Africa’s growing importance as an export destination, she said Bangladeshi products, including jute and jute goods, leather and leather products, pharmaceuticals, fruits and ceramics, have significant market potential across the continent.

She also encouraged local entrepreneurs to explore these opportunities more actively.

Shama underscored the need to enhance the capacity of the private sector to effectively address the challenges arising from Bangladesh’s post-LDC graduation, while promoting export diversification and expanding into new international markets.

During the meeting, DCCI President Taskeen Ahmed urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to play a more proactive role in facilitating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) to improve Bangladesh’s global competitiveness.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening economic diplomacy and simplifying direct payment mechanisms to facilitate trade and investment with African countries.

DCCI Senior Vice President Razeev H. Chowdhury, Vice President Md. Salem Sulaiman, Acting Secretary General Dr. A.K.M. Asaduzzaman Patwary and Director General (International Trade, Investment and Technology Wing) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Syed Muntasir Mamun were also present at the meeting.