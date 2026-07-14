British High Commission Dhaka celebrates Bangladeshi athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games 2026 

14 July 2026, Dhaka: British High Commission Dhaka organised a send-off reception, hosted by High Commissioner Sarah Cooke, to celebrate the Bangladeshi athletes who are set to participate in the Commonwealth Games 2026, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland later this month.

The United Kingdom is proud to once again host the Commonwealth Games, this time in the vibrant city of Glasgow in 2026. This marks the UK’s third time hosting the Games since 2014, reaffirming our commitment to the Commonwealth and to the power of sport to unite, inspire, and drive positive change.

The event recognised the dedication, hard work and achievements of the Bangladeshi athletes, while conveying best wishes as they prepare to represent the nation at the Commonwealth Games. Bangladesh will be competing in four categories – athletics, boxing, artistic gymnastics and swimming.

The event highlighted the strong and enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh, while celebrating the values of the modern Commonwealth.

Alongside the Commonwealth Games athletes, the reception was attended by senior government representatives, members of the Bangladesh Olympic Association, Heads of Mission from different High Commissions in Dhaka, and sports and media personalities.

Speaking at the event, British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said:

“The Commonwealth Games are something truly special. They bring together a diverse family of nations – connected by shared values of fairness, respect, and opportunity.

“As this fantastic group of athletes from Bangladesh departs for Glasgow in a few days, I wish them the very best.”