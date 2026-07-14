Is your tea right or is it rong?

In Bangladesh, tea is not merely a beverage; it is a diplomatic tool, a fuel for revolution, and the primary reason why any work ever gets done in a government office! The age-old fractured line between the creamy, comforting embrace of dudh cha (milk tea) and the stark, medicinal reality of rong cha (black tea) splits families faster than property disputes.

Before we dive into the trenches of this brew battle, let us look at how we got here. Tea in Bangladesh did not start as a choice; it was a colonial “gift” that we made our own. While the British established the first commercial tea gardens in the 1850s in the hills of Sylhet to satisfy the thirst of the Empire, the locals eventually decided tea was a treasure meant for our own cups too. We took the leaves, added a questionable amount of sugar, and birthed the “Tong-er Cha” culture, which has become a social institution where more problems are solved over a Tk 10 cup than the parliament.

Today, however, the choice of tea defines your personality. “Milk tea is not just a drink; it is a multiverse,” says Nawshin, a 24-year-old “professional procrastinator and malai specialist.”

Milk tea has more personalities than a Marvel movie. “You have the OG cow-milk version, the nostalgic powdered-milk variant for rainy days, and then the ‘extra’ versions like the fancy matka cha or tandoori cha. If you drink milk tea, you are looking for a hug in a mug,” she says.

But the “Black Tea Purists” are quick to point out that milk tea is basically just caffeinated dessert.

Rafiq, a 30-year-old ‘Chief Bitterness Officer’ at a local startup, scoffs at the idea of adding dairy. “Milk tea is for people who do not actually like tea. They like warm, sweet milk. It is for the weak.”

Rafiq argues that rong cha is the only way to experience the “truth”. However, he admits that for most, rong cha is less of a beverage and more of a chemistry experiment.

“Normally, it is just bitter water,” Rafiq notes. “But then people start adding ginger, cloves, lemon, and enough black pepper to make you sneeze. At that point, you are not drinking tea; you are drinking a potion to ward off evil spirits and the common cold.”

The generational divide in this debate is where things get truly spicy, or should we say, gingery?

In any Bangladeshi household, you can accurately guess someone’s age by the colour of their tea.

Mubashir, a 65-year-old retired grandfather, is a staunch black tea advocate. Why? Because the transition from milk tea to black tea is the unofficial Bangladeshi rite of passage into senior citizenship.

“We do not drink rong cha because we want to; we drink it because our doctors looked at our blood sugar levels and cried,” Mubashir explains with a wry smile. “Black tea is essentially the ‘retirement home’ for former milk tea addicts. You spend 30 years abusing condensed milk, and then you spend the next thirty years repenting with bitter, sugarless black tea.”

The ultimate afternoon adda

Indeed, the consensus among the youth is that black tea is “medicine-like,” reserved for when you have a sore throat or a heartbreak. Milk tea is a 24/7 lifestyle choice. It is good for breakfast, lunch, and that 5 PM adda where you discuss everything from the price of onions to the latest cricket score.

“Milk tea is a vibe you can have anytime, anywhere,” Zaiyan adds. “But to drink Rong Cha, you need a specific, brooding mood. You need to be looking out of a window during a storm, contemplating the futility of existence, or perhaps just nursing a massive headache.”

So, where do you stand? Are you a fan of the creamy, sugary chaos of the milk tea multiverse, or have you reached the age where your tea must be as bitter as your outlook on the economy?

Whether it’s a malai-topped indulgence or a lemon-infused liquid prescription, one thing is certain: as long as there is a kettle boiling on a street corner in Dhaka, the great civil war will continue. So, savour your creamy cup while you can; eventually all paths might lead to rong.