UN General Assembly adopts Bangladesh-led Culture of Peace Resolution

United Nations General Assembly has adopted Bangladesh’s flagship resolution, “Follow-up to the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace,” reaffirming the international community’s commitment to dialogue, tolerance, solidarity and peaceful coexistence.

Introducing the resolution, Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury underscored that building peaceful, inclusive and resilient societies requires sustained dialogue, mutual understanding, respect for diversity and steadfast adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter, said a press release received on Saturday.

He also thanked the Member States for their constructive engagement and broad support, calling for renewed collective efforts to promote dialogue over division, cooperation over conflict and understanding over intolerance.

Originally adopted in 1999 at the initiative of Bangladesh, the resolution has since served as the United Nations’ principal framework for advancing a culture of peace. It promotes the values of respect for diversity, tolerance, solidarity and non-violence while reinforcing international efforts to prevent conflict, foster peaceful coexistence and strengthen multilateral cooperation.