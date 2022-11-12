Six dengue patients die

Six dengue patients died while 918 patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the past 24 hours (till 8am today).

“As many as 530 dengue patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city and 388 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours,” a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

“A total of 199 people died from dengue disease between January 1 and November 12. The first death from dengue was reported on June 21, this year,” the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 47,670 while some 44,196 patients were released from the hospitals.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.