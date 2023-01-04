BB raises US dollar exchange rate by Tk 1 to Tk 100

Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday raised exchange rate of one US dollar by Tk 1 to Tk 100.

Now, those who will buy dollars from the central bank will have to pay Tk 100 for each US dollar.

The central bank increased the dollar price within a month. Earlier, the central bank fixed exchange rate of US dollar at Tk 99 on December 5.

It said that the price of the dollar had been increased in line with the market price.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mesbaul Huque told UNB that the dollar price was increased to match the market price and it was part of regular initiative.