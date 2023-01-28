Young woman ‘kills self’ jumping before train in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A young woman has reportedly committed suicide jumping before a running train at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district.

The incident took place at Shamshernagar Railway Station on Saturday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Shamshernagar Railway Station master Jamal Uddin said a Dhaka-bound train Jayantika Express was passing the station at around 1:20 PM on Saturday. At that time, an unidentified young woman jumped before the moving train and crushed under the wheels of the vehicle.