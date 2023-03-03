England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series

England have won the ODI series by 132 runs after Bangladesh all out scoring 194 runs in One Day International Series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur in Dhaka on Friday.

Curran takes 4-29 and Rashid 4-45.

England made 326-7, including taking 107 off last 10 overs. Roy (132) hits 12th ODI century, Buttler added 76, Moeen crashed 42 and Curran hits 19-ball 33.

England captain Jos Buttler said, “That was a fantastic series win. Bangladesh are a formidable team at home, we are delighted to get a series win.

“We spoke about ways we could improve from the last match and I thought we did that really well today.

Jason Roy led with the batting and guys chipped in around him and then a fantastic start with the ball.

“We’ve talked a lot in the dressing room about adapting to conditions and being a team that can play in a variety of ways. When we turn up in Chittagong we are going to have to assess the conditions and play accordingly. But there are lots of guys putting their hands up.”

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said: “I think I was a bit disappointed with the way we started with the ball and the first four or five overs.

“And then we had an opportunity to bring them down, we missed a run out. But they batted well, Roy batted exceptionally well. Buttler batted as well.

“So yes I am disappointed to lose the series.

“When you lose a game like this you can point a lot of fingers at a lot of people. But I’m not the kind of person to do this. We just didn’t click as a team today. It was not the fault of any individual.

“When you lose three wickets in the first two or three overs it becomes very difficult. When you’re chasing 326 at some time you have to go. I thought my shot didn’t quite come off, but when you’re chasing 326 someone has to take a risk.

“We would like to finish the series on a high, it is very disappointing we lost the series, but credit must go to England.”

Bangladesh had won their past seven ODI series at home.