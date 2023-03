Bangladesh beat England by 6 wickets in first T20I

Bangladesh won the first match of the three-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series against England by 6 wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday.

Earlier, England set a 157-run target for Bangladesh to win. They lost six wickets in 20 overs.

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto scored his third T20I fifty to take Bangladesh to a commanding position before dismissed in 51 runs facing 30 balls. Towhid Hridoy scored 24.

Shakib Al Hasan (c) and Afif Hossain were not out in 34 And 15 runs respectively.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Rony Talukdar, who smashed four boundaries for his 14-ball 21, was dismissed by Adil Rashid in 3.3 overs while Liton Das dismissed at 12 runs.

Bangladesh handed Under-19 World Cup winner Towhid Hridoy his T20 international debut.

England won the preceding one-day series 2-1.

Bangladesh squad : Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Liton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood