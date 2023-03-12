Bangladesh clinch 1st series victory against England

Bangladesh clinched the first T20I series win against England beating the visitors by four wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, the Bangladesh took a 2-0 lead in the series with a game in hand. They have one match left to play on Tuesday at the same venue.

Bangladesh scored 120 runs after losing six wickets in 18.5 overs (with 7 balls remaining).

Earlier, England have scored 117 runs losing all of their wickets against hosts Bangladesh and set 118 run target. Mehedi Hasan Miraz picked up four wickets to restrict England to 117 and Najmul Hossain Shanto scored an unbeaten 46 in reply as Bangladesh chased down the target with seven balls to spare.

England top order made a decent start as they scored 50 runs at the end of powerplay losing only Dawid Malan (5).

But Bangladesh bowlers bounced back after six overs as Phil Salt (25), Moeen Ali (15), Jos Buttler (4) got out and at one stage England were 57/4 after nine overs.

Bangladesh won the first match at Chittagong by six wickets.

Before the T20I series, England won the ODI series with two consecutive wins in the first two matches in Dhaka. However, they have lost three matches since, including an ODI and two T20Is.