India captain Rohit Sharma retires from test

India captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from test cricket, bringing an end to a significant chapter in his international career just weeks before India’s five-match series against England begins on June 20.

In a post shared on Instagram, the 38-year-old expressed gratitude for representing India in the longest format of the game. “It’s been an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years,” he wrote.

Sharma will continue to play one-day internationals for India. His decision comes after a difficult 2024–25 test season, where he averaged just 10.93 runs across 11 innings in eight matches.

Over his test career, Sharma amassed 4,301 runs in 67 matches at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries. He took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli in March 2022 and led India to 12 wins, nine losses, and three draws, scoring 1,254 runs during his tenure.

However, his time as test captain ended on a low note with back-to-back series defeats: a historic 3-0 home loss to New Zealand followed by a 4-1 defeat in Australia, which eliminated India from the 2025 World Test Championship.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and fans paid tribute to Sharma, with a message from the national team reading: “Thank you, Captain … End of an era in whites! … We are proud of you, Hitman.”

Sharma recently led India to major white-ball success, including victories at the 2025 ODI Champions Trophy and the 2024 T20 World Cup, after which he also retired from T20 internationals.