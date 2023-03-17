International cricket returned to Sylhet after three years

Bangladesh’s series against the Irish begins tomorrow with three ODIs at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. All matches including 3 ODIs held in Sylhet, 3 T20s in Chittagong will start at 2 PM Bangladesh time. The only test in Mirpur will start at 10 am.

International cricket is returning to Sylhet, the country of tea, after a long break of three years with ODIs. There is no lack of enthusiasm among the cricket fans of Sylhet regarding the ODI series which started from yesterday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Cricket fans of Sylhet say that there is no shortage of craze for cricket among Sylhet’s audience. The proof of this can be found in the latest BPL. Sylhet Stadium was full of spectators when other stadiums were experiencing drought. Many people wonder why this stadium is so neglected. Cricket fans of Sylhet have demanded to organize more domestic tournaments along with international cricket matches in this stadium.

Green and greenery surrounds the eye-catching Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Most of that greenery is tea gardens. This is a familiar scene in the city of two leaves and one bud. On one side of the field is a terrace. Bangladesh’s series against the Irish is going to start from tomorrow on the field built next to that tiller. In the meantime, the coaching staff and match officials of both teams have reached Sylhet with the series ahead.

Despite being behind in the rankings, Ireland is not taking it easy for the red-green representatives. However, the happy memory of the last T20 series played against England is giving confidence to the hosts.