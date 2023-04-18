Anwaruzzaman returned to Sylhet

Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, the nominated candidate of Awami League for the post of mayor in the Sylhet City Corporation election, has returned to Sylhet. He arrived at Sylhet Airport at 2:35 on Monday (April 17). Meanwhile, the party leaders gave him a reception. Later he had a showdown with the leaders and activists in the metropolis.

Then Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury along with the leaders and activists visited the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shahparan (RA).

In a response, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury said, “On the instructions of the Honorable Prime Minister Jannetri, I am walking in the alleys of Sylhet’s alleys.” My leader Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina, the successful prime minister of Bangladesh, has trusted me as the party’s candidate in the Sylhet City Corporation elections. First of all, I am eternally grateful to the people’s leader Sheikh Hasina and the dear citizens of the city.

Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury also said that party president Sheikh Hasina had given him a signal earlier and told him to work. I was on the field for that purpose. According to the leader’s instructions, I will be by the side of the city dwellers in the future. Hope this time the victory of the boat will be confirmed. With the aim of giving victory to the daughter of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu, everyone including the leaders and activists will work for the boat brand.

He said that by identifying the problems of Sylhet metropolis with everyone, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s announcement, ‘I want to declare Sylhet as the first smart city of Smart Bangladesh’, therefore, he wants the cooperation of Sylhet city council for the development of Sylhet regardless of party affiliation.

Metropolitan Awami League president Bir Muktijoddha Masuk Uddin Ahmad presided over and District Awami League General Secretary and District Council Chairman Advocate Nasir Uddin Khan was present- Presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League Syeda Jebunnesha Haque, Sylhet District Awami League Acting President Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury spoke. Sylhet-3 Member of Parliament Habibur Rahman Habib.

Central Volunteers-League Vice President Subrata Purkayastha, Metropolitan Awami League Vice President Bijit Chowdhury, Advocate Pradeep Bhattacharya, Jagdish Chandra Das, District Awami League Vice President Advocate Shah Farid Ahmad, Sujat Ali Rafique, Advocate Nizam Uddin were present. , Advocate Shah Mosaid Ali, Naznin Hossain, Joint General Secretary Bidhan Kumar Saha, District Awami League Organizing Secretary Saiful Alam Ruhel, Advocate Mahfuzur Rahman, Advocate Ranjit Sarkar, Advocate Saleh Ahmad Salim, Dr. Arman Ahmad Shiplu, former student leader Advocate Mostak Ahmad.

Among the members of the district and metropolitan Awami League, Tapan Mitra, Mobashvir Ali, Advocate Saleh Ahmad Hira, Jaglu Chowdhury, Advocate Abbas Uddin, Shamsunnahar Minu, Burhan Uddin, Dr. Among the members of Shakir Ahmad Shahin, Motiur Rahman Moti, District and Metropolitan Awami League, Mia, Rawshan Zebin Ruba, Atiqur Rahman Suhed, Tahmin Ahmad, Shahjan Ahmad were present.

District Women’s Awami League President Advocate Salma Sultana, General Secretary Helen Ahmed, Mahanagar Mahila League President Shahana Begum, General Secretary Asma Kamran.

Sylhet District Jubo League President Shamim Ahmad VP, General Secretary Mohammad Shamim Ahmad, Metropolitan Jubo League President Alam Khan Mukti, General Secretary Musfiq Jaigirdar, Metropolitan Volunteer League President Councilor Aftab Hossain Khan, General Secretary Debanshu Das Mithu, District Tanti League General Secretary Sujan Debnath, Metropolitan President Noman Ahmed, General Secretary Sheikh Abul Hasanat Bulbul, District Chhatra League President Nazmul Islam, General Secretary Rahel Siraj, Metropolitan Chhatra League President Kishowar Jahan Sourav, General Secretary Naeem Ahmad and various wards leaders and workers of Awami League, Jubo League, Volunteer League, Chhatra League organs and affiliated organizations.

Awami League nominated candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury met the Prime Minister at Ganobhaban on Sunday (April 16) at 10 am. Went to Ganabhaban and took the prayers of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and wished her flowers. Then he went to Tungipara and visited the shrine of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

It is to be noted that Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury’s name was announced as Awami League’s candidate for the post of mayor in the Sylhet City Corporation election at the party’s Local Government People’s Representative Nomination Board meeting at Ganabhaban on Saturday (April 15).