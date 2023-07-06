Tamim retires from international cricket

Bangladesh’s ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket.

He announced this three months before the World Cup begins in India, bringing a sudden end to his 16-year career.

Tamim was extremely emotional and in tears as he made the announcement at a press conference he arranged in Chattogram on Thursday, a day after Bangladesh lost to Afghanistan in the first of three ODIs.

At that time he was surrounded by the reporters.

Tamim, 34, had retired from T20Is around the same time last year. His last Test was Bangladesh’s previous match against Ireland in April.

Tamim began his international career as a teenager with his ODI debut in February 2007 and made a match-winning half-century in Bangladesh’s iconic win against India in the World Cup in the West Indies.