Dengue death toll rises to 114 with record 8 more deaths in 24 hours

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, the highest number of death in a day from the mosquito-borne disease this year, raising the fatalities in Bangladesh to 108 in 2023.

During the period, 1,589 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 847 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 5,441 dengue patients, including 3,347 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 22,667 dengue cases, 16,912 recoveries this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.