BSMMU opens 2-bed ICU unit for Department of Pediatric Nephrology

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University opened a two-bed intensive care unit (ICU) on the 3rd floor of its D Block on Tuesday.

BSMMU vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the newl unit around 8:30 am in the Department of Pediatric Nephrology.

The VC said the current administration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University is working to bring innovation in health education, health care and research sectors.

“Our aim is to add new technologies and facilities to these sectors,”he added.

With the opening of the ICU unit, children with kidney complications will not need to be taken anywhere else. Children with kidney disease admitted in the ward now will be treated here, Professor Md. Sharfuddin said.

Among others, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU (Research and Development) Professor Dr. Md. Moniruzzaman Khan, Dean of Pediatrics department Professor Dr. Ranjit Ranjan Roy, Proctor Professor Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman, Hall Provost Professor Dr. SM Mustafa Zaman, Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics Nephrology Professor Dr. Afroza Begum were also present.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Tabassum Parveen was appointed as the new chairman of Department of Fetomaternal Medicine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Tuesday morning.