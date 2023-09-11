One killed, 4 injured in Habiganj road accident

A man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Baniachong upazila of Habiganj district on Sunday night.

The accident took place at around 9pm on the Ikram-Alam Bazar regional road of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Chan Mia, 55, son of Suruj Mia, a resident of North Sangar village of the upazila.

Quoting locals, Baniachong Police Station officer-in-charge Delwar Hossain said the accident occurred when a battery-run three wheeler “Nosimon” was heading towards North Sangar from Alambazar area and overturned on the road as its driver lost control over the vehicle, leaving five passengers critically injured.

The injured were taken to Habiganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Chan Mia dead, he said.

Legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.