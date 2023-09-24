President for creating awareness at grassroots on proper use of RTI Act

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the Information Commission, Bangladesh (ICB) to take necessary measures for creating awareness at the grassroots so that the people can know about the proper use and enforcement of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

“Access to information is a basic human right… Besides, the free flow of information expands public welfare and curtails corruption,” the President told an ICB delegation as it submitted ‘Annual Report 2022’ to him.

Led by Chief Information Commissioner Dr. Abdul Malek, the four-member delegation included Information Commissioners – Shahidul Alam Jhinuk and Masuda Bhatti, and ICB Secretary Zubeda Nasreen.

The President suggested the ICB authorities to involve people at all levels, including, the administration and representatives of civil society members, to enhance the implementation of the RTI, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meeting.

“If the Right to Information Act is widely implemented, it will help reduce corruption in society,” the Head of State said.

During the meeting, President Shahabuddin was apprised by the chief information commissioner of the overall activities of the ICB, particularly in providing information to the public.

Dr. Malek told the President that in 2022, the amount of payable information is about 97 percent compared to the required information.

Besides, he informed the President about the overall activities of the commission, including infrastructure development.

Secretaries concerned were present during the meeting.