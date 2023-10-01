Bangabandhu Shikka O Gobeshona Poreshod UK special seminar completed in London.



Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Bangabandhu Shikka O Gobeshona Poreshod UK recently organized a special seminar at the Micro-Business Center in East London.

Its main theme was “Bangabandhu the visionary and architect of Bengali nation and independent Bangladesh”.

It was chaired by the president of the organization, teacher and researcher Dr. Mohammad Abdul Hannan.

Migrant Voice and former Chief Executive – Chairman of JCWI Habib Rahman was present as the chief guest in this seminar.

Dr. Mostafa Kamal Bakul presented the main article of the seminar.

The chief negotiator was journalist and freedom fighter Abu Musa Hasan.

Secretary Mizanur Rahman Meeru gave the introduction of the organization at the beginning of the program.

General Secretary of Bangabandhu Shikka O Gobeshona Poreshod UK Azam Khan and Joint Secretary Mohammad Shahjahan conducted the program.



Former General Secretary of Dhaka University Alumni in the UK MA Rakib, Councilor Iqbal Hossain, Lead Member (Arts and Culture) of London Bara of Tower Hamsets, Vice President of Bangladesh Awami League UK Shah Azizur Rahman, President of British Bangladeshi Teachers Association participated in the seminar. Abu Hussain, teachers AKM Yahya and Shah Farooq Ahmed, accountant AKM Saleem, former president of Khatak Dalal Nirmul Committee UK and former President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Syed Enamul Islam, philanthropist Ayub Karam Ali, doctor Imrul Kayes, Advocate Mujibur Rahman, Microbusiness Center Chairman Abdul Ali Rauf and social worker Angur Mia.

The panelists discussed various aspects of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s struggling and working life and his ideals.

In their discussion, the wisdom of Bangabandhu and the birth of a nation and the development of a state under his visionary leadership and the liberation war clearly emerged. In 1971, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was named as the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh in recognition of his achievements as the most important figure behind the independence movement of Bangladesh and the liberation war of Bangladesh.

He is also considered as the modern architect of the ancient Bengali civilization and the greatest Bengali of all time.

In the speech of the chief guest, Habib Rahman highlighted his role as one of the main organizers in the United Kingdom during the liberation war as a student and at that time the Bengalis in the country regularly voluntarily submitted their weekly talfar (salary) to the liberation war relief fund.

He also cherished the memory of coming in the presence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman several times during his college and university studies in the sixties and being surprised by Bangabandhu calling him (Habib Rahman) by name in London in January 1972 after many years. In the President’s address, Dr. Hannan laid special emphasis on upholding the ideals of Bangabandhu and carrying our identity as Bengalis and transmitting it properly to the present and future generations.

Among others present were Dr. Abdul Malek, Dr. Ghiyas Uddin, Former President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity Muhammed Shahed Rahman, General Secretary of British Bangladeshi Teachers Association Sirajul Basit Chowdhury, General Secretary, Balaganj-Osmani Nagar Education Trust Nazmul Islam, Vishwanath Education Trust Chairman Matshir Khan. , IT Consultant Abdul Jalil, Chartered Accountant Kamrul Islam, Advocate Ahbab Hossain, Advocate Abdul Momin, Mostafa Kamal Milan, Abdus Sattar, Shafiq Ahmed, Maqsud Rahman, Nazrul Haque, Asadur Rahman, Salim Ahmed, Atiq Rahman, Manzoor Islam, Shah Zainal , Mubarak Hossain and Meher Shikder etc.