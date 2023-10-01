Chicken Toast

Chef Shamol Baroi, Executive Chef, NS Island Resort
Ingredients:
v Slice bread 1 pc
v Chicken chop 100 gm
v Onion chop 40 gm
v Green chili 2 pcs
v Egg 1/2 pc
v Tempura our 5 gm
v Salt to taste 1 gm
v Oil 50 ml
v Garlic sauce 30 ml
Method:
Slice the bread into four piece and keep it aside. Marinate chicken with all the ingredients mention in the list. Keep it aside for a while and then coat the bread with the chicken mixture. After coating the bread fry it until golden brown. And enjoy with your family.