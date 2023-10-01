Chicken Toast

Chef Shamol Baroi, Executive Chef, NS Island Resort

Ingredients:

v Slice bread 1 pc

v Chicken chop 100 gm

v Onion chop 40 gm

v Green chili 2 pcs

v Egg 1/2 pc

v Tempura our 5 gm

v Salt to taste 1 gm

v Oil 50 ml

v Garlic sauce 30 ml

Method:

Slice the bread into four piece and keep it aside. Marinate chicken with all the ingredients mention in the list. Keep it aside for a while and then coat the bread with the chicken mixture. After coating the bread fry it until golden brown. And enjoy with your family.