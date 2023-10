BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara area of the capital at 6:30 pm on Tuesday.

Khaleda Zia’s doctor A ZM Zahid Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun and daughter-in-law Sharmila Rahman Sinthi are present in the hospital.

Earlier on September 29, Khaleda Zia was taken to the CCU from the cabin for a few hours.