3 get death sentence, 2 life term for killing Bonoful workers in Sylhet

A Sylhet court has sentenced three accused to death and two others to life imprisonment for the murder of two employees of Bonoful, a sweet manufacturing company, in 2016.

Sylhet Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Noor Alam Bhuiyan announced the verdict on Sunday (October 15).

The individuals sentenced to death are Shipon Ahmed, a resident of Subidbazar area; Dulal Mia, a resident of Bagbari Norshingtila area; and Ujjal Mia of Kajalshah area.

The two individuals sentenced to life imprisonment are Nazrul, a resident of Kazirbazar area in Sylhet city, and Shakil Ahmed of Golapganj Upazila.

Additional PP Zubair Bakht confirmed the development.

According to court sources, on the evening of January 8, 2016, Raju Ahmad,19, SM Topu Mia 35, and Russell Ahmad, 23, were stabbed on their way home from the Bonoful Factory in Khadimnagar Bisik Industrial City of Sylhet Sadar Upazila.

After being rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, the doctors on duty declared Raju and Tapu dead.

Masood Parvez, the brother of one deceased, filed a murder case at SMP’s Shahparan police station accusing 8-10 unnamed people.

The case changed hands between three investigating officers, before the charge sheet was submitted to the court on April 10, 2017.