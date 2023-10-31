BNP, Jamaat’s countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents

A three-day blockade of road, rail and waterways, enforced by main opposition BNP and like-minded opposition parties, began on Tuesday morning with some sporadic incidents across the country.

They are observing the programme to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party, neutral administration.

A thin number of vehicles were found in the capital in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami is also observing the blockade with the same demands.

They blocked railways and roads in Mohakhali nd Sadarghat in the capital.

A large number of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the BNP’s Nayapalatn party office to aver any untoward situation. They also locked the main gate of the office.

Buses torched in Gazipur and Chattogram.

At least five BNP activists were arrested and 10 sustained injuries during a clash with police at Seota Manra area of Manikganj district. The arrest include district BNP vice-president Azad Hossain Khan, municipality BNP president Nasir Uddin Jadu and three others.

Apart from BNP and Jamaat, the 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, LDP, Gonoforum and People’s Party, Gonotantrik Bam Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Labour Party and NDM are also observing the programme separately.