Iyer, Rahul hit tons as India post gigantic 410 before Ned

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul hit outstanding hundreds as India posted a colossal 410 runs before the Netherlands in the 45th and last game of the round-robin stage in the World Cup in Bengaluru.

Both batters made a 208-run stand together on the fourth wicket and provided the hosts to add 126 runs in the last 10 overs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat, the men in blue got a flying start picking 91 runs in the mandatory powerplay propelled by Rohit Sharma (61 from 54) and Shubman Gill (51 from 32). Both batters added 100 runs in the opening stand.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then came in and made a 71-run stand between them in the third wicket after both openers departed in a short time.

Kohli (51 from 56) went back to the pavilion following his 50 mark, but Iyer, later, made the outstanding 208-run stand with KL Rahul to get the enormous total of runs.

Iyer remained unbeaten on 128 runs from 94 deliveries hitting five sixes and 10 fours while Rahul played a 64-ball 102 runs cameo hitting four sixes and 11 fours.

Bas de Leede took the highest two wickets for the Netherlands while each of Paul van Meekeren, and Roelof van der Merwe got one.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.