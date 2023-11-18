Three new names included in Bangladesh’s Test squad

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad received his maiden national team call-up as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The 22-year-old youngster has made an impressive start to his first-class career and has taken 121 wickets from 25 matches since his debut for Chattogram Division in 2021.

Besides, Chattogram Division top-order batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu and pace bowler Hasan Mahmud are the other uncapped players in the squad.

Full squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque , Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Hasan Murad.