Actress Mahiya Mahi, who is set to contest the 12th national elections as an independent candidate, has been allotted “truck” as her electoral symbol.

Shamim Ahmed, deputy commissioner and returning officer of Rajshahi, allotted the symbol on Monday.

Mahi said she herself chose the truck as her electoral symbol.

The Election Commission started allocating electoral symbols to 38 aspirants candidates around 10:00 am on Monday.