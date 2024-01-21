US urges Bangladesh to simplify rules for exercising trade union rights

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said he held talks with two representatives from the US Embassy in Dhaka over the labour rights in the country.

He said the US has requested the Bangladesh government to simplify the rules and regulations for exercising trade union righst at the industries and factories.

The US also wants that the Bangladesh government would introduce a law in the readymade garment sector to exercise labour rights with the consent of 10 per cent of workers there, said Anisul Huq.

The Law Minister was talking to reporters after holding a meeting with US Embassy’s First Secretary Mathew Bay and Labour Attache Leena Khan at his office at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday (January 21).