Man held with Yaba pills in Sunamganj

Police in a drive arrested a man along with 65 pieces of Yaba pills from Madhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district on Saturday night.

The arrested is Pronayan Talukder, 35, a resident of Savaripara village under the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid at Chamordani Union Parishad area and arrested the youth along with the drugs.

Madhyanagar Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Emran Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed with the police station aganst him under Narcotics Control Act.