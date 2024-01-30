Filmfare Awards: Alia, Ranbir, ‘12th Fail’ win top prizes

Bollywood’s award season kickstarted with the 69th edition of Filmfare Awards over the weekend. This year the award ceremony was held over two days in Gujarat. The Technical Awards were given out on Saturday and other major awards handed out on Sunday.

Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor won top acting honours this year. Alia took home the Best Actress award for her role in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” while her husband Ranbir Kapoor won Best Actor award for his stellar performance in “Animal”.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal” led the pack with a total of 6 trophies while Vidhu Vino Chopra’s “12th Fail” won some of the biggest awards for the night including Best Film and Best Director.

In the Critics category, Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor award for 12th Fail. Meanwhile, Rani Mukherji and Shefali Shah shared the award for the Best Actress (Critics) for “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway” and “Three Of Us”, respectively.

Vicky Kaushal, who was also nominated for Best Actor (Critics) for his role in “Sam Bahadur”, won Best Supporting Actor award for his impactful performance in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki”. Filmmaker David Dhawan was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Best Debut (Male) award was won by “Faraaz” actor Aditya Rawal. “Farrey” actress Alizeh Agnihotri won the Best Debut (Female) award.

The event featured hosting by filmmaker Karan Johar, and performances by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan among others.