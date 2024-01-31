Mashrafe takes break from BPL

Sylhet Strikers captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has decided to take a break from the ongoing 10th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to take charge as the Whip in Parliament.

BPL franchise team Sylhet Strikers confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday.

“The veteran cricketer will be available to play for the Strikers further, if he can align with his political commitments and schedule,” reads the press release.

“Sylhet Strikers franchise has extended gratitude to Mashrafe for his commitment to the team in the tournament so far and looks forward to having him back when he is able,” said the press release.

In absence of Mashrafe, Sylhet Strikers’ vice-captain Mohammad Mithun will play the role of captain for the team, added the release.

In the current edition of BPL, Mashrafe has played five matches and taken one wicket only as his team have lost all five games.