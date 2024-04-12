35 hurt in Habiganj clash

At least 35 people were injured in a clash between two groups of a village at Ajmiriganj upazila in Habiganj district on Thursday.

According to locals, an argument broke out between the two groups of Samsu Mia and Mijan Mia of Goyen Hati village in the upazila over feeding cattle in a land.

At one stage of the argument the supporters of both groups locked into a fight with lethal weapons, leaving 35 people from both groups critically injured.

Among the injured, 32 were admitted to Ajmiriganj Upazila Health Complex and three were sent to Habiganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital as their condition was critical.

Ajmiriganj Police Station officer-in-charge Dalim Ahmed confirmed the matter, adding that on information, additional police were sent to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Legal actions were underway in this regard, added the OC.