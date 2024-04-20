Three men killed in retail park car crash named

Three men in their 20s who died after their car crashed down an embankment and hit a footbridge in north-west London have been named by police.

Mohamad Zeidani, 21, Mohammed Ghazzi, 21, and Sohail Zulfiqar, 20, were killed in the crash at Staples Corner retail park, Brent Cross, on Sunday night.

The Met Police said the car they were travelling in had left the road and broke through a fence, but there was no evidence it was racing or that any other vehicle was involved.

Two other passengers remain in a stable and non-life threatening condition in hospital.

Officers had been called to Staples Corner just before 23:30 BST.

Det Sgt Paul Jackson, leading the investigation, said the force would “continue to support” the men’s families “in whatever way we can”.

He added evidence so far “suggests that the vehicle involved was not racing or performing high speed laps or stunts as has been reported.

“These were three lives, taken far too young, and our inquiries into the full circumstances of what happened continue.”

He urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the police.