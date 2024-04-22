Deadline for HSC form fill-up extended

The deadline for the ongoing form fill-up process for the 2024 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates has been extended to May 5 without any late fee charges.

Besides, the last date for fee payment through ‘Sonali Seba’ has been rescheduled to May 6.

The period for form fill-up with a late fee has been extended from May 7 to May 12. The final date for fee payment through Sonali Seba with a late fee has been rescheduled to May 13.

This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations will begin on June 30.

For candidates in the science branch, the fee has been fixed at Tk 2,680, whereas candidates in the humanities and business education branches are required to pay Tk 2,120.