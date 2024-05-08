GPH ispat organises seminar in Sylhet

GPH ispat Ltd has recently organised a seminar titled “Country’s only high strength and high performing steel GPH Quantum B600C-R & B600D-R: Improving earthquake resilience” in collaboration with structural engineers at Kushiara International Convention Hall in Sylhet, according to a media statement Tuesday.

The seminar covered a wide range of topics, including the properties of high-strength steel, its advantages over conventional steel, and its potential applications in seismic-resistant design. Discussions also included case studies and real-world examples showcasing the use of high-strength steel to enhance earthquake resilience.

At the programme, Prof Dr Engr M Shamim Z Bosunia presented the keynote paper, providing a detailed discussion on the importance of using quality steel and concrete to construct strong and durable structures. He highlighted the critical issues that engineers need to focus on while designing sustainable structures.

The event was attended by Prof Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, a faculty member of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

Numerous engineers and architects from various areas within the Sylhet division participated in the programme.

Additionally, Engr Md Musharraf Hussain, Advisor Technical Support, and Engr Md Saiful Islam, Head of Research and Development, Engr Partha Karmoker, Manager, Technical Support along with other officials from the Sales and Marketing departments of GPH ispat, were also in attendance.