Dipjol can’t perform his duty as GS for 6-month: HC

Monowar Hossain Dipjol cannot perform his duty as general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA) for six months, according to the High Court order.

The court, at the same time, directed the authorities concerned to investigate the allegations of irregularities and vote rigging in the election brought by actor Nasreen Akhter Nipun against Dipjol.

The court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned including secretaries at the ministries of social welfare and information to explain why the result of the BFAA election should not be declared illegal.

After holding a primary hearing on a writ filed by Nipun, a defeated candidate, an HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat passed the injunction order on Monday (May 20).

Earlier on May 15, Nipun’s lawyer Palash Chandra Roy submitted a petition seeking cancellation of Film Artistes Association election for the term 2024-2026.

She also sought a ban on the committee led by Misha Sawdagar and Monowar Hossain Dipjol from performing its duties.

The Film Artistes Association election was held on April 19 where Misha Sawdagar has been elected as the new president for the term 2024-2026, while Monowar Hossain Dipjol as the general secretary.