Grandiose Filipino Culinary Fest held at Dhaka Regency

Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort hosted a Grandiose Filipino Culinary Festival to celebrate the 126th Independence Day of the Philippines.

The festival, held on June 12 at the hotels Grandiose Restaurant, aimed to showcase the rich cultural heritage and vibrant culinary traditions of the Philippines, bringing an authentic taste of Filipino cuisine to guests.

The famous writer and chef from the Philippines Datu Shariff Pendatun renowned for his expertise in Filipino cuisine brought with him a passion for authenticity and a commitment to showcasing the unique flavours that define the Philippines.

The festival was inaugurated by Leo Tito Lunar Ausan Jr, Ambassador of the Philippines in Bangladesh through a cake cutting ceremony.

Shahid Hamid, Executive Director and Md Mahmud Hassan, Director of Sales and Marketing of Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort were also present on the occasion.

Guests enjoyed the tastes of different Foods in collaboration between celebrity Chef of Philippine and Bangladesh in leadership of F&B Director Chef Ahmed Hossain at Dhaka Regency.