25 hurt as bus overturns in Sylhet

At least 25 people were injured after a passenger bus overturned on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at South Surma upazila of Sylhet district in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred around 5:30 am in front of the APBn-7 office in Lalabazar area under the upazila.

Citing locals, media officer of APBn-7 ASI Mohammad Pabel said the Sylhet-bound bus from Dhaka lost control over the vehicle and fell into a roadside pond.

Soon after the accident, members of APBn-7 rushed to the spot and, with the help of the fire service, rescued all the passengers without any major injuries, said ASI Pabel.

All passengers received first aid at various hospitals before returning home, he added.