Surrender looted firearms by 7 days: Adviser Sakhawat

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain has ordered to surrender firearms, which were looted from the police stations across the country, within seven days.

“Operation to recover the looted arms will start if the weapons are not submitted by next Monday (August 19). And if we get those arms to anyone, stern action will be taken against them.”

The home affairs adviser said this to reporters on Monday.

Sakhawat Hossain said that those who are still possessing illegal weapons, will surrender them to nearby police stations within the next seven days. Otherwise, two separate cases-for carrying illegal and government firearms–will be filed against them.