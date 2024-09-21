AFC U-20 Asian Cup: Bangladesh suffers 0-4 defeat to Syria

Bangladesh U-20 football team had a disappointing start in the Group A match of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, falling to a 0-4 defeat against higher-ranked Syria at Lach Tray Stadium in Hai Phong, Vietnam, on Saturday evening.

Facing a tough challenge against Syria, ranked 92nd by FIFA, Bangladesh, ranked 186th, trailed 0-2 at halftime. Kawa Issa opened the scoring for Syria in the 5th minute, followed by Youshaa Knaj’s goal in the 12th minute, giving Syria a comfortable lead early in the game.

In the second half, Syria continued their dominance, with Wassam Dukhan adding a third goal in the 72nd minute. Anas Dahhan sealed the victory with the fourth goal in the 80th minute, completing Bangladesh’s heavy loss in their first match of the tournament.

In an earlier Group A match, Bhutan drew 1-1 with Guam at the same venue.

Bangladesh, the reigning SAFF U-20 champions, are part of a tough five-team Group A, alongside Syria, hosts Vietnam, Bhutan, and Guam. Their remaining group matches will see them face Guam on Monday (Sept 23), Vietnam on Friday (Sept 27), and Bhutan on Sunday (Sept 29).

To progress to the next round of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup, Bangladesh will need to finish as one of the ten group winners or be among the five best runners-up.