Hollywood star shepherds sheep over London bridge

Hollywood actor Damian Lewis has taken part in an “eccentric” tradition dating back hundreds of years by herding sheep over the River Thames.

The star joined more than 1,000 Freemen of the City who ushered their sheep along a historic trading route on Sunday.

The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor, who is himself a Freeman of the City, described the event as “fabulous”.

It is part of celebrations which began in 2013 to mark the medieval right to bring produce to market over the Thames without paying tolls.

Lewis wore his grandfather’s wool coat and carried a crook as he herded the animals over Southwark Bridge.

The 53-year-old said he was asked to attend by the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, one of the oldest livery companies in the city which dates back to 1180.

Lewis, who is himself a Freeman of the City, was photographed keeping the animals in check ahead of other freemen dressed in black hats and red and fur cloaks at the London Sheep Drive.

“It was fabulous, I’m down here on this eccentric, very British day, honouring an old tradition where Freemen of the City of London can drive their sheep… toll free, free of charge, across the bridge – London Bridge as it was in the day – into the City of London in order to sell their produce,” he said.

Master Woolman at the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, Manny Cohen, said Lewis’ great grandfather, grandfather, and his brother, were all Lord Mayors of London.

Those in the position are elected annually and run the governing body of the City of London Corporation.

Lewis studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and “has a really close link to the City of London”, Mr Cohen added.

He explained the tradition of taking sheep over London Bridge was resurrected about 15 years ago and the event is sometimes held on Southwark Bridge, depending on traffic plans.

“We’ve just started with a few sheep and it’s sort of taken a life of its own now, and it’s a huge event – it’s the second largest outdoor event of the City of London, other than the Lord Mayor’s Show,” he added.

The fundraiser also has stalls and is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for the Woolmen Charity, which supports the wool trade, and the Lord Mayor’s Appeal, which works to improve “London’s most pressing societal issues”.