Agricultural technology fair inaugurated in Sunamganj

A three-day long agricultural technology fair was inaugurated at Shantiganj in Sunamganj on Monday.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Elias Mia inaugurated the fair as the chief guest on the upazila parishad premises in the afternoon organized by the Upazila Agricultural Extension Department.

At that time, District Agriculture Extension Directorate Deputy Director Bimal Chandra Som, Shantiganj UNO Sukanto Saha, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Fazle Rabbani Chowdhury, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Iqbal Hossain, Police OC Akram Ali, Upazila Agriculture Officer Ahsan Habib, Livestock Officer Dr. Zubair Ahmad, Upazila Engineer Al Nur Tarek, Joykalas UP Chairman Abdul Basit Sujan, Patharia UP Chairman Shahidul Islam, Purba Birgaon UP Chairman Raizul Islam, Shimulbak UP Chairman Shahinur Rahman Shahin, Purba Birgaon UP Chairman Lutfar Rahman Jaigirdar Khokon, Paschim Pagla UP Chairman Jaglul Haider, Fisheries Officer Hosne Ara Khatun, Social Services Officer Taslima Akter Lima and Agriculture Extension Officer Mofazzal Hossain Maya were present in the programme.

Earlier, a colorful procession was brought out on the occasion of the fair which circled the important roads. After the inauguration, the guests visited the various stalls of the fair and talked to the farmers. After that, tree saplings-seeds, sewing machines among women, and health materials were distributed to various educational institutions and tree saplings were planted in the Upazila Parishad premises by the Deputy Commissioner.