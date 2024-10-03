Two youths electrocuted in Habiganj

Two young men died after being electrocuted at Lakhai upazila in Habiganj district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were Faraj Ali, 30, son of Abdur Rauf Mia, and Jamshed Mia, 35, son of Hazi Rahmat Ali, residents of Goakara village under Bulla union of the upazila.

According to police, two men died on the spot while an electric cable of the Rural Electrification Board (REB) suddenly tore apart due to the nor’wester around 8pm and fell on them at the village

Lakhai Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bande Ali Mia confirmed it.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection.