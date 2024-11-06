Up to 1m file for online tax payment so far: NBR

Some one million taxpayers have completed registration for online income tax return filing using the e-return option of www.etaxnbr.gov.bd portal with voluntary participation.

The number of online income tax return filings has crossed 2,00,000, according to the National Board of Revenue on Tuesday.

The NBR has invited all taxpayers to file return online for smooth return filing and hassle-free service, reports UNB.

In order to facilitate the filing and payment of income tax returns for the tax year 2024-2025 it has opened online return filing system for taxpayers.

Individual tax payers can easily and quickly prepare and file their returns online using National Board of Revenue website www.etaxnbr.gov.bd.

From this system, taxpayers can pay tax through internet banking, card payment (debit/credit card), mobile banking and get the facility of downloading and printing copy of filed return, receipt, income tax certificate, TIN certificate.

Anyone can also download and print the e-Return filed for the previous year.

The National Board of Revenue has set up a call centre to assist taxpayers with any issues related to e-Return.

Taxpayers are getting immediate telephonic resolution of e-Return queries by calling the call centre on 09643 7171 71 during office hours.

Already, ToT training of two IT skilled representatives from all Ministries/Departments has been successfully completed to provide overall assistance in online income tax return filing process to the employees working in all the Ministries/Departments.

Besides, taxpayers can report any problem related to e-Return through e-mail from the eTax Service option of www.etaxnbr.gov.bd which is being resolved at the earliest.

Also a video tutorial on online return filing is available on National Board of Revenue webpage (www.nbr.gov.bd), YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@nbr.bangladesh and Facebook page www.facebook.com/nbr.bangladesh .

Already the e-Return registration process has become more taxpayer friendly.

Biometric SIM registered with the taxpayer’s own national identity card is required for successful registration in e-Return.

To check whether the mobile number used by the taxpayer is biometrically registered with his National Identity Card or not, dial *16001#.

Those who do not have a Biometric Registered SIM can collect a new SIM and complete the registration process through it.

Special Order issued by National Board of Revenue for all government employees under the jurisdiction of income tax circles located in Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Gazipur and Narayanganj City Corporation, all scheduled banks, all mobile telecom service providers and all officers/employees working in several multinational companies can file income tax returns online (www.etaxnbr.gov.bd). (e-Return) submission has been made mandatory.

In order to make the e-Return system more taxpayer friendly, several changes have already been made to the www.etaxnbr.gov.bd portal, including the upgradation of the registration system.