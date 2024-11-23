New IGP calls for proper investigation of cases filed after Aug 5

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam has instructed field-level officers to properly investigate cases filed after August 5 to ensure no innocent person is harassed.

The IGP further stated that even if a case is filed against an innocent person, steps should be taken to withdraw it through the proper legal process.

The police chief issued these directives to senior police officers while presiding over a meeting on the country’s overall law and order and security at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday.

DIG (Operations) Md Rezaul Karim chaired the meeting.

The IGP instructed metropolitan police commissioners, Range DIGs, and district SPs to hold regular exchange meetings with their forces to boost morale. He added that no police officer should be unnecessarily victimised.

He urged field-level officers to strengthen public relations, emphasising that police must engage with the community, listen to their concerns, and take legal action where necessary.

The IGP acknowledged that in the current climate, public expectations are high. He stressed that in case of any unwarranted situations, patience will be crucial, and the police must handle such situations with composure.

The meeting also directed field-level police officers to intensify efforts to recover looted weapons.

Commissioners of all metropolitan police, Range DIGs, and superintendents of police at the district level attended the meeting virtually. Senior officials of the police headquarters were also present at the time.