DSE index gains 30.88 points as 211 stocks rise in early trading

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country’s primary capital market, started the week on a positive note, with its benchmark index rising 30.88 points within the first hour of trading on Sunday.

Trading data showed that 1.98 crore shares and units were exchanged in 20,417 transactions during this period, generating a turnover of Tk 58.3 crore, reports UNB.

Out of 352 companies involved in trading, the prices of 211 stocks advanced, 66 declined, and 75 remained unchanged.

The key index, DSEX, climbed to 5,136.32 points, reflecting renewed investor confidence. Meanwhile, the DSES Shariah Index increased by 5.4 points to reach 1,145.45 points, and the DS30 blue-chip index gained 7.98 points to settle at 1,889.88 points.