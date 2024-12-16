Tabla legend Zakir Hussain dies at 73

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has died at a hospital in the US’s San Francisco, reports Indian broadcaster NDTV. He was 73.

Zakir died from complications due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to a statement from the family.

He had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to intensive care when his condition deteriorated.

Zakir’s sister Khurshid Aulia said he passed away “very peacefully”.

“He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4pm San Francisco time,” she told PTI.

The esteemed tabla great leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come,” the family said.

Zakir was born on Mar 9, 1951, the son of heralded tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.

Over a career that spanned six decades, he worked with renowned artists in India and abroad. His collaborators included Indian icons Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan and Shivkumar Sharma, as well as groundbreaking work with John McLaughlin, Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart and George Harrison.

One of India’s most celebrated classical musicians, Zakir received the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan — India’s second-highest civilian honour — in 2023.

He was also acclaimed on the international stage, taking home four Grammy Awards, including three at the ceremony earlier this year.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed Zakir as “a beacon of India’s rich musical heritage and a true custodian of classical traditions”.

“Ustad Zakir Hussain was instrumental in popularising Indian music across the globe, serving as a beacon of India’s rich musical heritage. A true custodian of classical traditions, his contributions to the arts remain unparalleled. His passing is a monumental loss to culture and humanity. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones,” he said.

Expressing his condolences to Zakir’s family, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called him a “cultural ambassador who bridged borders and generations with his mesmerising rhythms”.

“The Padma Vibhushan tabla maestro and percussionist, gloriously took forward the legacy of his father with exceptional performances and collaborations. His numerous national and international honours are a testament to this.”