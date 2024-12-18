Trade resumes thru Chatlapur land port after 21 days

Import and export activities between Bangladesh and India resumed on Tuesday (December 17) through Chatlapur Land Customs Station in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila after a 21-day halt.

The operations restarted with the export of 70 metric tons of fish to India, confirmed Chatlapur Customs inspector Habibur Rahman.

The suspension began on November 27 following protests by Indian ISKCON workers and supporters over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chattogram. Protesters at Tripura’s Manu Customs Station had blocked six trucks of Bangladeshi fish from entering India. Despite efforts by Bangladeshi traders to resolve the situation, the blockade continued with protesters even attempting to cross into Bangladesh on December 3. However, they were stopped by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and police.

After extensive discussions between Bangladeshi and Indian traders, trade resumed on Tuesday afternoon with nine trucks from Jara Enterprise carried 67 metric tons of fish and one truck with an additional 3 metric tons of fish to Tripura.

Inspector Habibur Rahman added, “Due to the protests in Tripura, Bangladeshi fish could not enter India since November 27. With mutual agreement between traders from both countries, exports have resumed through Chatlapur Land Customs Station.”