Sailor announces star duo Siam Ahmed and Bidya Sinha Mim as ambassadors

Sailor, a leading Bangladeshi fashion retailer, proudly announces its newest collaboration with most popular Superstars Siam Ahmed and Bidya Sinha Mim as Brand Ambassadors.

Renowned for their remarkable influence in Bangladesh’s entertainment industry, the duo has previously captivated audiences in Sailor’s campaigns, making them the perfect choice to represent the brand.

The announcement was unveiled at a grand event held at Ninakabbo, graced by distinguished figures from the fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors.

Rezaul Kabir, COO of Sailor, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to have Siam Ahmed and Bidya Sinha Mim on board. Their popularity and alignment with Sailor’s vision will help us achieve new milestones in the fashion industry.”

The event was also graced by the presence of Epyllion Group Directors Kishwar Jahan and Zunaid Abu Saleh Musa, adding to the occasion’s significance.

With this dynamic partnership, Sailor continues to strengthen its position as a trendsetter in Bangladesh’s fashion retail sector, offering innovative designs that resonate with the country’s evolving style.