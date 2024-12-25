Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Bangladesh Victory Day

Tower Hamlets came alive with vibrant sounds of dance, music, and poetry on Sunday, 15th December 2024, as residents gathered at the Brady Arts Centre to celebrate Bangladesh Victory Day. This community event, organised in collaboration with the Soytten Sen School of Performing Arts and supported by Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Gosthi, marked a significant moment of unity and cultural appreciation, reflecting on the historical significance of Bangladesh’s independence.

The event, which drew more than 150 attendees of all ages and backgrounds, featured a dynamic programme, including: Traditional and contemporary dance performances, Music and poetic recitations, Insightful speeches and readings about Bangladesh’s Independence and Victory Day. The evening opened with a moving speech delivered by journalist Saiyem Chowdhury on behalf of EastHands Charity, setting the tone for an enriching celebration. Speeches by Nurul Islam from the Soytten Sen School, Freedom Fighters Dewan Gous Sultan and Lukman Hussain, poet Shamim Azad, Councillor Jusna Islam (Redbridge Council), Dr. Rafikul Hasan Khan, and other distinguished guests further highlighted the importance of the occasion.

Chief guests included Rushanara Ali MP and special guest Councillor Kamrul Hussain (Cabinet Member for Culture and Recreation), who shared inspiring remarks on the enduring values of independence and cultural heritage.

The overall management of the Victory Day event was expertly overseen by Hari Gopal Das.

Children from the community showcased their talents through engaging performances, while notable participants in the poetry recitation brought historical and emotional reflections to life. The event was expertly conducted by Amina Ali, whose vibrant hosting connected each segment seamlessly.

This inclusive and accessible celebration, open to all cultures, served as a reminder of the shared history and unity that define the multicultural fabric of Tower Hamlets.